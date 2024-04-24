Schnieders Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,402 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 93.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion SA increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 10.5% in the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 84,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,823,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,580,822. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $130.54. The stock has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a PE ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Fox Advisors upgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.20.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $609,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,620,230.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $609,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,620,230.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,890 shares of company stock worth $33,005,157 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

