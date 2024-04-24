Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 49,372 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 343.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,015,000.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

OUT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,157. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.87.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OUT. TheStreet raised OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.