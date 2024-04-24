Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Lowered to C$21.75

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UNGet Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$22.75 to C$21.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KMP.UN. Laurentian lowered shares of Killam Apartment REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$20.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.88.

Shares of KMP.UN traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 92,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,108. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.00. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$15.36 and a 12 month high of C$20.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

