Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38. Mattel also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.350-1.450 EPS.

MAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Mattel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.78.

Shares of MAT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,345,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,732. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

