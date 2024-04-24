NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 12,232 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,852,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,989,000 after purchasing an additional 16,199 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,224,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,098,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.34. 2,191,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,908. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $38.62.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

