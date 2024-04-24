Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,078 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 15,009.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,459 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Target by 37,301.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,222 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 26.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $747,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,900 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,839,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $313,925,000 after buying an additional 1,022,437 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $87,075,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.87. 1,183,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,704,334. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.45 and its 200 day moving average is $142.30. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

