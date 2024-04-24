NewSquare Capital LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.63.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $165.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,817. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.