NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 555 Shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,121,000. Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,181,000. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 38,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $444,000.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

PDBA traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,780. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $38.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

