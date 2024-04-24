iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Trimmed by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $507.87. 2,158,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,864,762. The firm has a market cap of $435.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $513.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.45.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
