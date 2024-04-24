NewSquare Capital LLC Has $63,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND)

NewSquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Free Report) by 99.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,365 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $811,000.

IBND traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.50. 6,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,008. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.76. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31.

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

