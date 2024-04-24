NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 25,969.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 602,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after acquiring an additional 600,662 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,185,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth about $608,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 45,512.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $52.01. 3,852,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average is $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.