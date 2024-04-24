iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.90. 4,385,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,832,646. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.17. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $45.98.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

