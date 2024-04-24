Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 15,522 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,522 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $10,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.63.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,516. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.43 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.29 and a 200-day moving average of $120.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

