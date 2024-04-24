Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 491 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.18. 1,200,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,561. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.38.

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

