Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $10.17 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Humana by 3.6% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Humana by 2.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Humana by 46.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $454.63.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM traded down $12.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $315.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,340,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.38. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.23 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

