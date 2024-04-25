Bank of New Hampshire Takes Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 6,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE:TD traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,266,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,975. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.69 and a 1-year high of $66.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.07. The company has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TD. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
