Bank of New Hampshire Trims Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Chemours were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Chemours by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 74,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Chemours by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 58,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.89.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of Chemours stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,985. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 2.00. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 51.73% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s payout ratio is -64.52%.

About Chemours

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.