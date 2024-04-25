Bank of New Hampshire Has $185,000 Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,728. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKC. Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $75.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.69.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

