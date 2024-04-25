BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRBR. Truist Financial cut BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.62.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $55.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $1,989,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $7,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

