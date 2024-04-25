Community Bank N.A. Buys 1,014 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 399,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,331,000 after buying an additional 40,031 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $680,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 263,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,777.1% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,056 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.23. 5,405,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,820,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.48 and a 12 month high of $61.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

