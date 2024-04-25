General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,488,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,008,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,793 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 11,947.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,484 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $133,581,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 358.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,035,000 after buying an additional 1,138,896 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.29.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.44. 3,018,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,102,321. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a 52-week low of $76.87 and a 52-week high of $163.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.