Community Bank N.A. Buys 3,050 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,694,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,176,647. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.92.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.