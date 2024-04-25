Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.700-9.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Helen of Troy also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.70-$9.20 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $151.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HELE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $81.14 and a 1-year high of $143.68.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $489.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.88 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

