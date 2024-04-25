Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 460 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $3.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $371.91. The company had a trading volume of 538,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,300. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $403.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $386.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,736 shares of company stock valued at $98,639,667. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

