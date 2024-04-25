Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $10,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 177.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 44,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 55,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTWO traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,607. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average of $77.39.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.