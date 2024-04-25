Insider Selling: CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Sells 15,356 Shares of Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $69.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,809,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,514. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.11. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 6.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in CarMax by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in CarMax by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

View Our Latest Report on KMX

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.