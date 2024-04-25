Insider Selling: CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Sells 15,356 Shares of Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CarMax Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $69.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,809,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,514. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.11. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.42.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.
