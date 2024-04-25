Insider Selling: Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) SVP Sells 2,804 Shares of Stock

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) SVP William M. Cousins sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $13,767.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,263.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ITI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.35. 112,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.66 million, a PE ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 0.67. Iteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.39 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITI shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Iteris from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Iteris by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 301,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 478,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,289 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

