Bank of New Hampshire Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,205 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after buying an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $94,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.83. 9,580,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,896,019. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

