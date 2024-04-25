Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727,507 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $718,995,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,328,000 after buying an additional 6,654,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,021,000 after buying an additional 4,526,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after buying an additional 4,350,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,396,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $138.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

