Russell Fryer Sells 50,000 Shares of Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM) Stock

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) insider Russell Fryer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total transaction of £3,500 ($4,323.12).

Russell Fryer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Critical Metals alerts:

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Russell Fryer sold 50,000 shares of Critical Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,558.30).

On Tuesday, January 30th, Russell Fryer sold 110,000 shares of Critical Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total transaction of £9,900 ($12,228.26).

On Tuesday, February 6th, Russell Fryer sold 60,000 shares of Critical Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total transaction of £4,800 ($5,928.85).

Critical Metals Stock Performance

Critical Metals stock opened at GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.98. Critical Metals Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 28.67 ($0.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The stock has a market cap of £3.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 1.74.

About Critical Metals

Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.