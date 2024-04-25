Insider Buying: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Acquires £17,760 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Pain bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 444 ($5.48) per share, for a total transaction of £17,760 ($21,936.76).

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 458.80 ($5.67) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 393.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 608.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £690.45 million, a P/E ratio of 482.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 278 ($3.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 998.50 ($12.33).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBG. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.59) to GBX 425 ($5.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.63) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.21) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 463 ($5.72) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 577.80 ($7.14).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

