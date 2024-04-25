First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of FRME opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $156.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.50 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Equities analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $105,911.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,070 shares in the company, valued at $798,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in First Merchants by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in First Merchants by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Merchants by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

