Raymond James Increases Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$130.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$120.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$120.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$112.14 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$94.45 and a 52-week high of C$123.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.52 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3266423 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$7,162,691.43. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$2,374,638.67. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$7,162,691.43. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,758 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,715. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

