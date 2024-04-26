Cormark Weighs in on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Cormark issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$60.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.51 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 2.95%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$7.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.51. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.36 and a twelve month high of C$8.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson bought 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,376.00. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

