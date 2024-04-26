Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Raised to C$6.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 target price on Baytex Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$6.53.

Baytex Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

TSE BTE opened at C$5.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.83 and a 52 week high of C$6.37.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.12. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.7398601 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.27%.

Insider Transactions at Baytex Energy

In related news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total transaction of C$142,000.00. In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total value of C$142,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

