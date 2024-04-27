Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases 629 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 175,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 166,284 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,422,000. Finally, Elite Life Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000.
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
OMFL stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average is $49.97.
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
