Herold Advisors Inc. Buys 618 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 113.8% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPGP opened at $102.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.92 and a 200 day moving average of $97.28. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $83.52 and a 12 month high of $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

