O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTDOY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Nintendo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Nintendo Price Performance

NTDOY stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.39. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $15.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Nintendo had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nintendo Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

