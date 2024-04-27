Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.56% of EuroDry worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

EuroDry Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EDRY stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.40. EuroDry Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get EuroDry alerts:

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.45. EuroDry had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that EuroDry Ltd. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.