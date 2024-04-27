3,851 Shares in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,851 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 388,087 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $22,455,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth $200,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $246,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,627.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,149 shares of company stock valued at $885,619 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Perficient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.80.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $220.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 10.91%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

