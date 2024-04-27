Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Ichor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 207.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICHR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In other news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $327,988.14. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,431.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $39.35 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.03.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

