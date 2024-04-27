Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.63.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $80.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.03. Workiva has a 1 year low of $76.63 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.45.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Workiva will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Workiva in the third quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 19.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 9.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

