Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vital Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.40.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VTLE

Vital Energy Price Performance

Shares of VTLE opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.16. Vital Energy has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $62.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 3.24.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $444.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Vital Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 180,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 69,398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,432,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Vital Energy by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vital Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,164,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.