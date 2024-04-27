Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at Desjardins

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a tender rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$18.85 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$27.25 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$24.36.

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$28.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of C$5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.77. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$18.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.84.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. Enerplus had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 39.59%. The business had revenue of C$595.12 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Enerplus will post 3.001087 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.32%.

Insider Activity at Enerplus

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 104,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.13, for a total transaction of C$2,521,965.58. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

