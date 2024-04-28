2,240 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Bought by Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU traded up $4.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $364.70. 1,234,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,414. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $410.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.93 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price (down from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $610.00 to $546.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $539.00 target price (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.96.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

