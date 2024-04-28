Absolute Capital Management LLC Takes $2.48 Million Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Industrials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $236.50 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $183.29 and a 12-month high of $244.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.78.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

