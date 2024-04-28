Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 155.6% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

