Addison Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Addison Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Addison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 926,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 38,224 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 506,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 82,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO stock remained flat at $21.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,986. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $21.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0604 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.