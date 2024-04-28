Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE) Shares Acquired by Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,769.6% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 319.6% in the 4th quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.22. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The firm has a market cap of $71.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93.

About Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

