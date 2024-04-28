Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Grows Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Henry Schein by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 95,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 471,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,691,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $73.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.43. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Henry Schein’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

